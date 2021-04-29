Uniontown
Frank Corob Jr., 57, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, April 29, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Dale Redick officiating.
Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the service.
