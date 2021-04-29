Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.