Greensboro
Frank Dankovich, 72, of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in his home.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Interment will be private.
To read a complete obituary and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
