Frank Deutchki, 94, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of California, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born Thursday, September 10, 1925, in Daisytown, a son of the late Frank and Stella Stukin Deutchki.
Frank proudly served our country during World War II in the Army. He was a member of the former American Legion JFK Post 377 in California, and the former California Polish Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Wheeler, Helen Gontarksy, Betty Tomaceski, Olga Deutchki and Stella Brado; and one brother, George Deutchki.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Frank M. Deutchki and wife Karen of Westerville, John Deutchki and wife Diane of Columbia, S.C., and Larry Deutchki and wife Donna of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one daughter, Jean Deutchki of Germantown, Md.; and one sister, Anne Ochkie; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, when a blessing service will be held, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with Fr. James Bump officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
