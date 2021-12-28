New Salem
Frank E. Check, 77, of New Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He was born on October 20, 1944, in Uniontown, son of the late Frank E. and Ann Slavic Check.
He graduated from Redstone High School and attended California University of Pennsylvania.
Frank was a member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church of New Salem, where he was a lector and choir member. He was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale.
Frank was the co-owner of the former Sanitary Market in New Salem.
He was a lifetime member of The Fairbank Rod & Gun Club.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Check; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Joseph and Madge Shelby.
Left to cherish Frank's memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Karin Seger Check; his sister, Carol Warman and husband Robert, of New Salem.
As per Frank's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Interment will take place in Salem View Cemetery, and will be private for his immediate family only.
