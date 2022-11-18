Boynton Beach, Fla.
Frank E. Koterba III, 49, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died Thursday, November 10, 2022.
He was born Thursday, March 22, 1973, in Uniontown, a son of Frank E. Koterba, Jr and Patricia Olbrish Koterba.
He was a member of the California Young Men's Club, the California Hill Gun Club and the Fairbanks Rod and Gun Club.
Frank was working in Florida as a produce purchaser for Sun Commodities.
Frank was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Verna Olbrish; paternal grandparents, Frank and Irene Koterba; and aunt, Mary Catherine Rosendale.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, mother, Patricia Koterba of Merrittstown; father, Frank Koterba, Jr. and wife Sandy of Brownsville; brother, Jason Koterba of Merrittstown; uncle, John Koterba (Jo McGinnis) of Palm Springs, Fla.; aunts, Ann Koterba and Nancy Sowers. Also surviving are niece, Kendall (Nate) Evans; nephew, Logan Koterba; great-nephews, Zander, Maverick and Jaxon Evans; his girlfriend, Chris Morgan and her son, Sydney Mikios.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of funeral services, Saturday, November 19, with Fr. Efren Ambre officiating, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.
