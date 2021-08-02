Masontown
Frank E. Pavlovich, 89, of Masontown, passed away at home and went to be with the lord, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born on Monday, September 21, 1931, in the old stone house on Ronco/Gates Road Masontown (The Andrew Rabb House) a son of the late Emil and Mary Mesich Pavlovich.
Frank was the last member of the immediate Pavlovich family. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents, wife Lorraine Wiggins Pavlovich, his twin brother and best friend George on Jan. 18, 2021, and brothers, Mike, John, Tom, Steve; sisters Mary, Maggie, Helen, and Katherine.
He served his country in the United States Air force alongside his twin brother in Alaska during the Korean War. While in the Air Force, Frank's position was to help search for downed Air Crafts after a crash. After his tour, Frank came home and worked in the local Coal Mine before moving to Washington D.C. to work for the U.S. Air Lines.
In Frank's younger years he enjoyed hunting, farming, cutting wood, building puzzles, and hiking over the farm with his twin brother. In Frank's older years he enjoyed sitting on his back porch with George, drinking coffee eating his cherry pie, listening to Polkas, and watching people walk the trail. He could not wait to get that first tomato last week from his little garden for a tomato sandwich. Frank will be deeply missed by his family and friends Kenny & Lisa Johnson.
At Frank's request, there will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS INC. 515 North Main Street Masontown, Pa. 15401
