Masontown
Frank E. Pavlovich, 89, of Masontown, passed away in his home and went to be with his Lord Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born Monday, September 21, 1931, in Masontown, in the old stone house on Ronco/Gates Road (The Andrew Rabb House), to the late Emil and Mary Mesich Pavlovich.
Frank was predeceased by his parents; his twin brother and best friend, George, January 18, 2021, and brothers Mike, John, Tom and Steve; sisters Mary, Maggie, Helen and Katherine. He was the last member of the immediate Pavlovich family. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He served his country in the United States Air Force alongside his twin brother in Alaska during the Korean War. While in the Air Force, Frank's position was to help search for downed aircraft after a crash.
After his tour, Frank came home and worked in the local coal mine before moving to Washington, D.C. to work for U.S. Airlines.
In Frank's younger years, he enjoyed hunting, farming, cutting wood, building puzzles, and hiking over the farm with his twin brother.
In Frank's older years, he enjoyed sitting on his back porch with George, drinking coffee and eating his cherry pie, listening to polkas, and watching people walk the trail. He could not wait to get that first tomato last week from his little garden for a tomato sandwich. Frank will be deeply missed by his family and friends Kenny and Lisa Johnson.
At Frank's request, there will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street Masontown, PA 15401
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.