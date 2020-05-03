Masontown
Frank E. Shine, 79, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born November 27, 1940, in Masontown, a son of Frank and Ann Marflak Shine.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Irene Kurilla Shine.
Frank was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Edward Shine and wife Lynne, Frank Shine and wife Denise; grandchildren Michelle, Courtney, Alexandria, Christine; and his sister, Gloria Newcomer and husband Clarence.
Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment will be private in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.