Frank E. "Shack" Watson, 81, of Parma, Ohio, forermly of Dunbar, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, October 5, 2020, in West Lake, Ohio.
He was born March 3, 1939, to the late John McMillan and Edna Watson of Dunbar.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Faye D Selby Watson; siblings, John McMillan, Emma Watson, Myrtle McMillan, Ruth A Holmes, Loretta Martinchalk.
Left to cherish Frank's memory are brother, Paul G Watson of Lemont Furnace; sisters, Nancy (Roger) Anderson of Normalville, Kathy (Frank) Orawiec of Dunbar; special brother-in-law, Darrel Selby; special niece, Karen Roebuck.
Frank proudly served in the Army Reserves.
He was employed at Appalachian Lumber in Parma, Ohio for 35 years.
He was a lifelong member of Cleveland Baptist Church.
Friends will be received 2 to 9 p.m. Friday in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Robert L. Wrachford officiating.
Interment to follow in Franklin Cemetery.
