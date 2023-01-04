Frank F. Kennedy

Uniontown
Frank F. "Kenaco" Kennedy, 90, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday January 1, 2023.
Viewing is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Rosary at St. George Maronite Church at 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m.
Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum where military honors will be accorded. Wednesday Incense Service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www. hakyfuneralhome.com
