Uniontown
Frank F. "Kenaco" Kennedy, 90, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday January 1, 2023.
Born September 19, 1932 in Uniontown, son of the late Frank Kennedy and Joanne George; beloved husband of 66 years to Betty Hudock Kennedy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Matthew Ryan John; and his Aunt Frances Merrill.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Kelly (James) John, Greg (Teri) Kennedy, Chris (Shannon) Kennedy, Lisa (Rick) Bertovich, and Eric (Kacy) Kennedy; his grandchildren, James Jr. (Jill) John, Candace John (John O'Donoghue), Brittany Bertovich (John Phillips), Ryan (Ally) Kennedy, Madison (Brenden), and Brooke (Nyoah) Bertovich, Gianna and Genessa Keslar, and Dani Kennedy; his great-grandchildren, Matthew John, Kate and Mackenzie John, Abri and Bria Phillips, and Cian Kennedy.
Frank served 2 years in the Army in Germany during the Korean War, he was a 1950 graduate of Uniontown High School, was the "man with the reach" playing basketball. He was a member of St. George Maronite Church and retired from Super Value after 25 years of service, and enjoyed playing billiards. Frank loved to spend time on vacation with family in Cape May, N.J.
Viewing is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Rosary at St. George Maronite Church at 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m.
Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum where military honors will be accorded. Wednesday Incense Service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www. hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.