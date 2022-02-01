Smithfield
Frank Friend, Jr., 91, of Smithfield, died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born June 14, 1930, in Friendsville, Maryland.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Lorraine Friend, Sr.; brothers, Ralph, David and Clifford; two sisters in infancy, Bulia and Dorothy; son, Harry; and two great grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Carrie Dodson Friend; children, Frank Wiles and his better half Blair, Becky Hartwick and husband Rodney, Marcy Addis and husband Rich, Roy Wiles and significant other Paula, Carol Spanovich and husband Sam, Misty Calvert and husband Frank, Frank Friend, III., Patty Munoz and her husband, Linda Demaskes, Mary Ann Friend, Albert Astronskas and Bob Astronskas and wife Holly; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Glinda; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m.. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
