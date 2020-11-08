McClellandtown
Frank J. Baron, 71, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born May 22, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of Frank and Sophia Baron. His parents and his wife of 47 years, Paula Baron, who passed April 26, 2020, preceded him in death.
Frank loved the outdoors and always looked forward to his hunting and fishing trips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He also worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator.
Frank is survived by his children, son Brett Baron and wife Emily, and daughter Breanne Paull and husband Danny; grandchildren Ellie and Alex Baron.
Funeral arrangements are private for the family and have been entrusted to the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
