Hopwood
Frank J. "Bogie" Boyer Jr., 76, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in his home. He was born July 20, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank J. Boyer Sr. and Mary C. Soltis Boyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Holup Boyer; one daughter, Carol Ann Childs; and one brother, George A. Boyer.
He is survived by his son, Richard Boyer of Hopwood; and three sisters, Elizabeth Chittenden (James) of New York, Veronica Gardner (James) of Uniontown and Mary F. Ashton of Uniontown; and his beloved dog, Jenny.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran, a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and an avid sportsman.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Interment will be held Tuesday, May 26, in Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
