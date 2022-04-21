Uniontown
Frank J. Duda, 93, owner and operator of Duda's Greenhouse and Nursery of Republic, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, in Uniontown. He was born November 19, 1928, a son of Jacob and Mary Rose Duda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Duda; siblings, Marie, Helen, Rose, Alyce, John, Joseph, Michael, Frances and Stanley.
Frank is survived by his wife, Jeanette Bodnar Duda; daughter, Donna Duda; sister, Stephanie Ross; stepchildren, Stephanie (Terry) Conway, Stephen (Melanie) Bodnar; stepgrandchildren, Amanda, Matthew, Cody, Damon; brother-in-law, Donald (Wanda) Callahan; and numerous other family members.
Frank's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A Funeral Mass will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Rosary Indian Mission, 10131 Holy Rosary Road, P.O. Box 37, Philadelphia, MS 39350.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
