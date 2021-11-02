West Brownsville
Frank J. Kovach Jr., 70, of West Brownsville, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
He was born Saturday April 14, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of Frank J. Kovach, Sr., and Julie A. King Kovach.
Frank was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He loved the outdoors and was an excellent wood chopper.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Dale Kovach.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pauline Talarico Kovach; his children, Julia Kovach, Eva Kovach; grandchildren, Caleb Hale, Frankie Bogol, Danie Bogol; sisters, Pam Krcelich (George), Kathy Kovach; nephew, George Krcelich; niece, Marsha Kovach; brother-in-law, Frank Talarico; sister-in-law, Marie "Toni" Shwallon (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, with Apostle Joe and Pastor Rena officiating, Thursday, November 4, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment will be private.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
