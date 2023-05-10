Scottdale
Frank J. Machnik, Jr., of Scottdale, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
He was the son of the late Frank Machnik, Sr. and Jennie Czuchan Machnik of Newboro.
Frank is survived by his wife, Lenona Machnik; his sons: Frank Machnik of Smock, Robert Machnik of Uniontown, Donald Ice and wife, Brittany and Jason Ice and wife, April; his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Alayna, Tristan, Kaitlyn, Julie, Gabby, Lochlan, Logan and Lilly. Also surviving are Frank's siblings, Joe Machnik of Filbert Heights, Diane and Andy Rossi of Newboro, Jerome and Sandy Machnik of Irwin, and Angie and Ron Seligman of Michigan.
Frank worked at BonTon, as a Department Manager for 20 years, and also at 84 Lumber for several years. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the New Salem Fire Department for eight years, loved hunting, collecting coins and genealogy (Ancestry.com).
He was a member of Faith Assembly in Uniontown for 16 years.
The family will receive friends and family at Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
The family would like to thank everyone at Fresenius Dialysis for many years of care. Also, Amedisys Hospice in Scottdale for his end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Benevolence Mininstry at Faith Assembly in Uniontown in memory of Frank.
Online condolences: deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.