Scottdale
Frank J. Machnik Jr., of Scottdale, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, May 7, 2023.
He was a son of the late Frank Machnik Sr. and Jennie Chuzan Machnik of Newboro.
Frank is survived by his wife, Lenona Machnik; his sons, Frank Machnik of Smock, Robert Machnik of Uniontown, Donald Ice and wife Brittany, and Jason Ice and wife Brittany; his grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Alayna, Tristan, Kaitlyn, Julie, Gabby, Lochlan, Logan and Lilly. Also surviving are Frank's siblings, Joe Machnik of Filbert Heights, Diane and Andy Rossi of Newboro, Jerome and Sandy Machnik of Irwin, and Angie and Ron Seligman of Michigan.
Frank worked at BonTon as a department manager for 20 years and also at 84 Lumber for several years. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the New Salem Fire Department for eight years, and loved hunting, collecting coins and genealogy (Ancestry.com).
He was a member of Faith Assembly in Uniontown for 16 years.
The family will receive friends and family from 12 noon until 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, May 10, in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating the service.
The family would like to thank everyone at Fresenius Dialysis for many years of care. Also, Amedisys Hospice in Scottdale for Frank's end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Benevolence Mininstry at Faith Assembly in Uniontown, in memory of Frank.
Condolences may be expressed at www.deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.