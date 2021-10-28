Point Marion
Frank J. Puzella, 65, of Point Marion, died Monday, October 25, 2021, in the Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown, following a brief illness. Born in Morgantown on Dec. 12, 1955, he was a son of the late Betty Hockenberry Woody and Frank Puzella, Sr.
Frank was a coal miner, having worked at Maple Creek mine, and retiring from the Cumberland Mine last year. He also owned and operated All-ProTree Service in the Point Marion area for nearly 30 years.
Surviving is his wife, Mollie Bookhardt Puzella; four children, Tina Sadler of Lake Lynn, Frankie Puzella of Gans, Jeremy Puzella of Point Marion, and Carrie Marie Puzella of Waynesburg; six grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Puzella; and three brothers, John Hockenberry and Ed Woody, of Point Marion, and Carter Crowe of W.Va.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, the hour of service, Saturday, with Rev. French Jenkins officiating.
Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.