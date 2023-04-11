Brownsville
Frank James Coppolino, 89, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was the son of the late James and Frances Kasun Coppolino.
Frank was one of the founding partners of C&C Real Estate.
Later he branched off to concentrate on Real Estate Appraisals, opening Frank Coppolino and Associates.
He was a member of the Fayette Board of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, the MAI and SRA member of the Appraisal Institute.
Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Novsek Coppolino; daughters, Maria Lovat and husband, Edward and Melissa Reese and husband, Brian; grandsons, Anthony Lovat and Evan Reese; brother, Anthony Coppolino and wife, Janifer; brother-in-law, Joseph Novsek and wife, Hanora; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a son, Mark Coppolino.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A prayer service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, followed by funeral mass at 12 p.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Footedale, with the Reverend Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
