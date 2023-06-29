Brownsville
Major Frank John Bobeck Jr., 73, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023.
He was a son of the late Frank J. and Mary Kordich Bobeck, Sr.
Frank was a civil engineer with the 429th Army Corp of Engineers, out of the 911th in Pittsburgh. He was a federally trained coal mining fire boss. He had received his teaching degree at Fairmont State University in Industrial Vocational Education.
Frank is survived by his wife, the Rev. Dr. Suzanne Marie Edgerton Bobeck; son, TSgt. Scott Edward Bobeck and wife Danelle; his granddaughters, Allie, Hannah and Danica; his stepdaughter, Ashley Edgerton Shue and Dylan; and stepgrandchildren, Saia and Cayde; nephew, John Hudak and wife Sherry.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
Memorial donations can be made, in Frank's memory, to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
