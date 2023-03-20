Frank Joseph Beddick

Lemont Furnace
Frank Joseph "Kidd" Beddick, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born March 10, 1955, in Uniontown, son of the late Francis "Frank" and Eleanor A. Hudock Beddick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Adam Robert Joseph Beddick; his brother, William Beddick; and an infant sister, Bernadette Beddick.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 34 years, Cheryl Davison Beddick; his stepson, Scott Craig; his grandchildren, Harley and Chase Craig; his siblings, Mary Frances (Steve) Patchan, Thomas Beddick, Gerard (Lynette) Beddick, Cynthia (the late Tony) Digga, Carol (Dan) Meola, Daniel Beddick, Edward Beddick, Andrew (Marla) Beddick and Vincent Beddick; many nieces and nephews; his aunt, Rita Franz; and his best friend, Donnie, whom he stayed in contact with.
Joe worked for Volkswagen and was a bartender. He enjoyed golfing, loved his stepson and grandchildren, and was devoted to and cared for his mother. He always made sure the yard was perfect.
Services are private. "To say thank you to my special friend, Kathy, is not enough. Her total support was much appreciated and I'm so grateful that she is my friend", Cheryl.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., of Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
