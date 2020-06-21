Wheeling, W.Va.
Frank Joseph Yablonsky Sr., 77, of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Wheeling Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born July 23, 1942, and was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Anna Wokovitz Yablonsky of Edenborn; and by his brother-in-law, James Hutson.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Mehota Yablonsky of Wheeling; loving father to Frank (Karen) of Wellston, Ohio, Greg (Susan) of Barboursville, W.Va., and Eric of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Alex of Wheeling, Abby of Miami, Fla., and Christian and Emily of Huntington, W.Va.; sister-in-law Phyllis Hutson; and nieces Jamie (Ricky) Zelazny, Paula Hutson, Beth (Charlie Wisilosky) Hutson, Christie (Brent) Hunter, Jennifer (Frankie Vitale) Hutson; great-nieces and nephews Chelsea, Nicholas, Viktoria, Mya and Cruz.
He was a loving and devoted husband to Gloria for 55 great years and was also so very proud of his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in all they did.
He was employed as a Manager at UPS for 35 years and cherished all the memories and lifelong friendships that he amassed along the way.
Nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with his friends, both old and new, and reminiscing about the fun times and adventures he shared with them.
He was a devout member of St. Michael Parish, a member of The Holy Name Society, and volunteer. Frank had a deep faith and love for God.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in ALTMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Elm Grove, 154 Kruger Street, Wheeling, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, in St. Michael Parish, 1225 National Road, Wheeling, with the Rev. Martin Smay as celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Parish Wheeling.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
