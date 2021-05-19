Uniontown
Frank Kolonsky, 94, a resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born June 10, 1926, in Germain Township, Fayette County, a son of Fred and Mary Shifko Kolonsky.
He was married to his loving wife, Frances for 61 years, before her passing December 23, 2019.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers Fred and Charlie.
Frank retired after 42 years at U. S. Steel as a heavy equipment operator.
Frank is survived by his sister, Betty; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Frank's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held until 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, May 21, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, (Footedale Worship Site), with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
VALET PARKING IS AVAILABLE DURING VISITATION HOURS.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.