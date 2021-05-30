1942-2021
Rices Landing
"Though all things
perish from under the sky. Music and Joy
shall Live"
Pastor Frank M. Vucic, 78, of Rices Landing died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg. He was being aided by Amedysis Hospice following his cancer surgery.
Frank was born October 23, 1942, in Braddock, a son of the late Michael and Catherine Urick Vucic.
On August 8, 1964, Frank married his beloved Elizabeth Ginzer Vucic, who survives. Also surviving are his devoted children, Amy Chess (Ed) of Carmichaels, Michael Vucic of Shavertown, Jennifer Shumar (Ron) of Hiller, and Bryan Vucic of Greensboro; grandchildren Emily and Annie Chess, Jacob and Julia Shumar; a brother, Larry Vucic (Becky) of Knox; and brother-in-law Mike Stanovich of Murrysville; as well as two nieces and nephews.
A sister, Cecilia Stanovich, is deceased.
Frank graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a graduate of Duquesne University. He was band director at Mapletown (South Eastern Greene) from 1964 to 1974, Bethlehem Center from 1974 to 1980, and a music teacher at Margaret Bell Miller School, Waynesburg, where he finished his teaching career.
He was a professional musician who played bass for music greats, Bobby Vinton, the Vogues, Jack Jones, Jerry Vale and comedian Joan Rivers. Frank played with the Richard Lewis Orchestra, the New Naturals, the Jolly Premiers and the Jim Vincent Combo.
As for other activities during this time, Frank was a referee for WPIAL Basketball for 25 years, helped found the Greene All County Band, and did color commentary for Waynesburg University football and basketball games on WANB with John Loeper.
He was chancel choir director at First Baptist Church in Waynesburg.
After years of devotion to children and music education, Frank was called to the ministry and ordained in 1991. He served as pastor and choir director at Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Greensboro until the end.
As we reflect on Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by those who came before us, remember Pastor Frank, who devoted his life to God, his family, friends and students.
"Music and Joy will live, never to die."
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 31, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, in the First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Dr. Frank Frischkorn, regional executive pastor of the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sugar Grove Baptist Church, in care of John Rowe, Treasurer, 490 Mapletown Road, Garards Fort, PA 15334.
