East Millsboro
Frank "Barry" Orbash, 62, of East Millsboro, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 3, 1958, in Brownsville, a son of the late Frank Michael and Anne Kapel Orbash.
Barry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kimberly Rose Dillow Orbash; sisters Janet Suppok and husband John of Champagne, Ill., and Joyce Rollison of Thompson #1; brother Robert Orbash and wife Orpha of Washington; mother-in-law Rose Furano; numerous nieces and nephews; his best friend from childhood, Frank Visnich; and his canine buddy, Holly.
Barry retired from local Laborers Union #1058 and most recently from Middletown Tractor. He was a member of Allison #2 Volunteer Fire Department and the Hutchinson Sportman's Club. He was Catholic by faith and a former member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Republic.
Barry's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site), with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Pa Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
