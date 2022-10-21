Monongahela
Frank Orelli, 78, of Monongahela, formerly of Fairhope, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Born in Uniontown on October 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Salvatore J. and Millie L. Saporita Orelli.
Frank retired from sales after many years of service. He was an "Amateur Golfer", a member of the Perryopolis VFW 7023, Peryopolis Sons of Italy, Star Junction Gun Club and the Perryopolis Sokol Club.
He honorably served his country in the US Navy.
He is survived by his daughters, Sondra Orelli of Republic and Lena Orelli Hogan of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Katlynn Orelli and Zackary Hogan; step-daughter, Kimberly Beercheck Shaffer of Tenn.; brother, Rick (Carol) Orelli of Aurora, Ohio; sister, Brenda (Milt) Lockhart of Streetsboro, Ohio; and nephews, Stephen Lockhart and Christopher Lockhart.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, in the chapel of Olive Branch Cemetery, 296 PA-981, Belle Vernon. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934 www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
