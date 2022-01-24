formerly of Point Marion
Frank Paul, 54, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 7, 2022, in his home. He was a son of the late Frank "Buggy" and Donna McDonald Paul.
A graduate of St. Francis High School in Morgantown, W.Va., Frank was known as "Frank the Tank" to his countless friends, who were lucky enough to call him one. He was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs, a champion of dog rescuing, and an adversary of social injustices. A lover of life itself, and an officiant to those in love, Frank was a gracious host to friends and strangers alike, and settled debts of refreshments and libations to all joining at his table.
Surviving are his beloved brother, Randy; and his cherished sisters and their husbands, Debbie Paul, Shirley (Kim) Veugeler, Kim Carr, Kathleen (Lou) Longo, and Lisa (Alex) Volek, all of Point Marion, and Stacey (Gabe) Damiani of Chicago. He was the adored uncle to many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law to Skip Marino; and the proud godfather to several blessed children.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Vicki Marino.
A legend larger than life itself, his passion for life will continue to live on in those whose lives he touched. "Country roads, it's time to take Frank home!"
Services were held in Chicago Sunday, January 16.
Memorials, in Frank's name, can be made to Chicagoland Lab Rescue or Sarah's Circle.org.
Obituary provided by the HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Condolences for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
