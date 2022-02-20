Uniontown
Frank Pontorero Jr., 71, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born November 30, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Stella Pontorero, Sr.
Frank was a retired coal miner. He loved to hunt, fish and tinker with cars.
Frank is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Ann Jeffries Pontorero; two daughters, Angela Pontorero, and Natalie (Douglas) Harned; one grandson, Jackson, whom Frank adored; sister, Maureen (Sam) Paydo; brother, Domenick (Patty) Pontorero; niece, Gina (Mike) Lavish and their children, Jake and Abigail; and his beloved dog, Gunner.
As per Frank's wishes, services will be private and in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
Donation's, in Frank's memory, can be made to Crosspoint Assembly of God, 550 W. George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
