Uniontown
Frank Raymond Gardner, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, September 20, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born March 11, 1935, in Oliver.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank Fenton Gardner and Pauline May George Gardner; his wife, Emma Jane Halbrook Gardner; daughter, Pamela Jean Fallen; and four siblings, Thomas Gardner, Larry Gardner, Jim Gardner and Shirley Wardle.
Frank was a retired ironworker and a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed hunting and going to flea markets, where he loved purchasing items he believed other family members and friends could enjoy or make good use of. Frank was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, who was always thinking of others and their needs.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Hodgens; stepdaughter, Annette Kelley; four grandchildren, Emily, Erica, Joey and Pamela; and six siblings, Robert Gardner (Dawn) of Las Vegas, Nev., Donald Gardner (Donna) of Lewisberry, Betty Wilson of Uniontown, Gary Gardner of Coolspring, Rose Nicklow of Newell and Laura Monasmith of Markleysburg.
Honoring Frank's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., followed by interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
