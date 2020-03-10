Hopwood
Frank S. Pizzurro Sr., 84, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 7, 1935, a son of the late Vincenzo and Mary Foti Pizzurro.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Matthew and Carl Pizzurro.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paulmena Piccolomini Pizzurro; one daughter, Trina and husband Don Cortese of Johnstown; son, Frank S. Pizzurro Jr. and wife Kimberly of Uniontown; brother, Vincent Pizzurro of Fairfax, Virginia. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Carlo and wife Elizabeth Cortese and Sergio and wife Franchesca Pizzurro.
Frank was an elder of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Uniontown. He was the owner of Statewide Pest Control for 60 years.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, on Tuesday March 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will start at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.doanldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.