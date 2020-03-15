Uniontown
Frank S. Swartz Jr., 60, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Uniontown March 28, 1959, a son of the late Frank S. Swartz Sr. and Mildred Stefanic Swartz.
Frank was a member of Faith Assembly of God. He worked for ATOS Energy and was co-owner of Swartz Day Care.
Left to cherish Frank's memory is his wife, Doreen Oros Swartz; and nephew, Kyle Krepps; brothers, Samuel Swartz (Ja Jay) of Wisconsin and Paul Swartz of Uniontown; sister, Donna Tringes of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. There will be a graveside service at Mount Macrina Cemetery with Rev. Jason Lamer officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
