Hopwood
Frank “Itky” Springer, age 94, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at home.
He was born February 1, 1928. son of the late Jake Springer and Cathleen Weir Springer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Nenossie Springer; grandson Marky Mancini; son Randy Springer; and sister Dorothy Hess who lived in Norfolk, Va.
Surviving are his children, Barry Springer of Hopwood, Frank Springer Jr. of Hopwood, Terry Springer of Hopwood, with whom he made his home and cared for him; grandchildren, Ryan Springer, Josh Campbell, Jake Springer Jr., and Franklin Springer. Also surviving are his siblings, Gene Stillwagon of Uniontown, Audrey Martin of Coolspring, and Linda Scott of Uniontown.
Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran. He was a Union Painter in the local #327 Charleroi, Pa. for forty years. He was also a member of the Lemont Sportsman’s Club, and Coolspring Athletic Club.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, Pa.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetary.
