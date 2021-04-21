Frank Thomas Holly III

Duncanville, Texas
Frank Thomas "Tom" Holly III, of Duncanville, Texas, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born to the late Elizabeth and Frank Thomas Holly Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Holly; sons Scott Anthony Holly and Matthew Byron Holly; and granddaughter Maggie Rose Holly.
He was a graduate of Marshall University and College of Chicago. He served as a captain in the United States Air Force. He was a collector of equipment in miniature by collecting toy trucks, construction equipment, trains and watch fobs. He loved his many road trips.
According to his wishes, a private service will be held. He will be greatly missed and left to cherish his memories.
