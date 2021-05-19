Uniontown
Frank Vincent Skoda, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 24, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of the late Frank Victor and Virginia M. May Skoda.
Frank was a social member of the American Legion Post #51 of Uniontown.
He was a retired heavy equipment mechanic, working with D and M Trucking and Repair and several other contractors. He also owned his own business, Frank's Equipment and Repair.
Frank is survived by a daughter, Krystal Skoda; brother Frederick Skoda and wife Violet; two nephews, Gregg Skoda and wife Emily Ann, and Russell J. Baird and wife Violet; two nieces, Kim Civit and husband Joe, and Susan Patterson and fiance Steve. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by two nephews, Jeffrey and Michael Baird.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, May 21, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating, in Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
