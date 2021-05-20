Uniontown
Frank Vincent Skoda, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Friday, May 21, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating, in Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.