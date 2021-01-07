Masontown
Frank W. McLaughlin, 89, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 18, 1931, in Masontown, a son of Bill and Martha Oberleitner McLaughlin.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Dorothy Moredock McLaughlin; and daughter Pamela McLaughlin.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, William McLaughlin and wife Debbie, Michael G. McLaughlin and wife Carol, Frank D. McLaughlin and wife Leslie; grandchildren Rachel Camden and husband Zack, Samantha McLaughlin; and great-grandson Cooper Camden. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Karafa and husband John; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Frank was a veteran of the United States Army and served with honor in that capacity. Frank was a coal miner at Nemacolin (Buckeye) Mine until its closing.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, and Faith-Gray-McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4584.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 9, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown, where military honors will be accorded.
The family would like to thank the staff of Beechwood Court.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
