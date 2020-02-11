Uniontown
Frank "Sonny" Spinetti, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born June 1, 1936, in Thompson 1, a son of the late Manno and Mary Moncheck Spinetti.
Frank was a 1955 graduate of Redstone High School and a dedicated employee of Penn Transportation Services, Inc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Jean Palaisa, Irene Teslovich, Doris Karaba, Norma Dunn, Victor Spinetti and Ronald Spinetti.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Woodward Spinetti; son Jeff Spinetti; two grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah; and a sister, Rita Arner and husband Terry.
Funeral services are private under the direction of SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Frank to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.