Franklin A. John

Uniontown
Franklin "Ossie" A. John, 93, of Uniontown, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Franklin was born October 16, 1927, in Uniontown, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Odilia "Dee" John; and his parents, Frank and Fanny John; and six siblings.
Left to cherish Franklin's memory are his daughters, Deborah John Testa (Carl) of Ashburn, Va., Charlotte John Siegler (Douglas) of Bethesda, Md. and Jennifer John of Atlanta, Ga.; and dear friend, Joyce Papa of Imperial. Franklin is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Testa (Ashley), Jarrod Testa (Courtney), Rachel Siegler, Nathaniel Siegler; and four beautiful great-granddaughters.
Franklin attended Uniontown High School where he lettered in three varsity sports and, subsequently, attended Notre Dame and Pennsylvania State University. After serving in the United States Army in the early 1950s, Franklin returned to Uniontown and operated several successful wholesale businesses before establishing Franklin John Realty, Inc., in 1971.
Franklin was the Owner-Broker of the real estate agency specializing in residential and commercial sales and appraisals, earning a strong local reputation in the industry. In later years, Franklin was a certified appraiser for the Federal Government, the State of Pennsylvania, and many of the local banks before his retirement in 2019.
During his career, he was a prominent figure in Fayette County, holding various positions with the Fayette County Welfare Board, the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County, the Fayette County Housing Authority, the Uniontown Chamber of Commerce and other organizations promoting new business and commerce in the area. Franklin was an active member of the Elks Club, Kiwanis Club, the American Legion Post 51 and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Due to pandemic concerns, a private family burial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.