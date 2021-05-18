Uniontown
Franklin D. Cole, 86, of Uniontown, surrounded by love, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born March 22, 1935, in Mount Braddock, to William Everett DeBerry and Susan Dorothy Cole DeBerry.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Meribelle Ross Cole; two brothers, Henry and Donald DeBerry; three sisters, Evelyn “Sis” Groves, Wanda Lou DeBerry and Betty “Bet” Riggen.
He entered the military during the Korean War and served as a medical technician then worked for West Virginia University Medical Center as a laboratory technician for many years before retirement.
Frank was a faithful member of the Third Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and a deacon, the John Knox Bible Class, the captain of the Kitchen Krew. Frank coordinated the meals for the funerals, blood drives, Boy Scout Troop 608 Eagle Scout Dinners, Lenten luncheon, youth group trips and dinners, community Thanksgiving dinners, Salvation Army dinners and Easter Sunrises breakfast. Frank also helped with projects, including the many hours spent on the church yard sales with his “ticketing buddies.” He also enjoyed cooking, traveling and camping.
Frank will be forever held in the hearts of those who loved him as warm, welcoming, loveable, with endless talents and helped any one in need.
Left to cherish Frank’s memory are a brother, Rex DeBerry, whom he raised; two sisters, Sue Ann DeBerry and Willa DeBerry; sister-in-law Gloria DeBerry; brother-in-law William Riggen, all of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Frank’s life, Thursday, May 20, in Third Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Jacob’s Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family suggest donations to Third Presbyterian Church or Saint Jude’s.
