Uniontown
Franklin D. Cole, 86, of Uniontown, surrounded by love, went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Frank's life, Thursday, May 20, in Third Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
The family suggest donations to Third Presbyterian Church or Saint Jude's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.