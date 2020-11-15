Brownsville
Franklin D. Teslovich, 82, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1938, in Brownsville, a son of John and Mary Staso Teslovich, who preceded him in death.
Franklin was a construction worker for Solomon and Teslovich Construction. He loved working on his farm, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carole Porter Teslovich; two children, Linda June Teslovich, and Daniel Frank Teslovich and wife Nancy; four grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, Tiffany and Opal; two great-grandsons, Sam and Kyle; brother James Teslovich; sisters-in-law Shirley Erhard, and Marlene Crawford and husband Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service and interment were held at Acklin Cemetery.
Professional services and arrangements were provided by NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
