Uniontown
Franklin Delano Kennison, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, due to complications resulting from an accidental fall. He was age 86 years 7 months 2 days. He passed peacefully, in his sleep, in his daughter's home in DeLand, Fla.
"June" as he was called by close family and friends, served as an airman in the U.S. Navy from January 1956 until December 1959. His stories about the Gooney Birds, while stationed at Midway Island, were comical. He was honorably discharged to San Francisco, Calif., where he was obligated to the Naval Reserve until 1962. There he met his first wife, and they had two girls.
After divorcing, Frank returned to Pennsylvania in 1966, where he went to work at the local rock quarry. He was a 50-plus year member of the Construction General Laborers and Material Handlers Local Union 1058.
Frank's absolute passions were hunting, fishing and food - not necessarily in that order. Ever since he was a small boy (if he could skip school or an event) he would opt to pick up a fishing pole, gun, bow or knife to hunt deer, squirrel, coon, catfish and more. He'd then say it's "time to put the feed bag on" and smile.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin Pierce Kennison (1987) and Minnie Rebecca Kingan Kennison (1982); brother, John Wesley Kennison (2011); second wife, Mary Magdalene Rafter Kennison (2012).
Frank is survived by his first wife, Mrs. Foss and their daughters, Terry Jean Kennison Foss (Gray) Williams and Julie Ann Kennison Foss. Frank is also survived by his son-in-law, Thomas Williams, Jr., and his children, Thomas Williams III and Pamela Williams Kaiser. He is survived by grandchildren, Garylee Earl Gray, Tyler Austin Gray, Brooke Williams, Elijah Kaiser, Analise Andresen; and friends, Debi Cossette and Gerrianne Ondrovic. Frank had one great-grandchild at the time of his death, Eowyn Iris Gray. Frank enjoyed every minute he spent with all the children and grandchildren and loved his blended family. Frank is also survived by his mother's sisters, aunts Margaret "Marg" Kingan Switalski, Alberta "Birdy" Kingan Switalski, Laurabelle "Bub" Kingan Conley, Kate "Toots" Kingan Barton; as well as by his sister, Norma Jean Kennison Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
About a week before Frank's passing, he asked to video chat with his life-long friends, Cindy and Donald "Joker" Tabasko. He said "Joker, I have some bad news to tell you." Joker replied, "What's that Frank?" to which he said "Joker, we're all going to die but it looks like I'll go first." Cindy and Joker were Frank's dearest and closest friends. After ending the call Frank said, "I'll make sure to greet them on the other side." This was so very Frank. He would meet his friends and family again in the "happy hunting grounds in the sky" and hoped his mom, Minnie, would have some pie waiting for him, too.
We all miss Frank's warm smile, which lit up our world. Of all Frank's life-long achievements, his greatest was to be so loved by so many.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, September 6, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, followed by graveside burial of cremains at Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.