Haydentown
Monday, August 21, 2023 12:33 PM
Franklin Paul Jacobs, 82, of Haydentown, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
He was born on March 26, 1941, in Uniontown, to parents, Frank Jacobs, Jr. and Elizabeth Shubert Jacobs.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Edward Jacobs and Ronald Jacobs; and sisters: Beverly Mallory, Mary Hixon and Lucille Balkus.
Franklin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Miller Jacobs; children: Ruth Nolen-Dunigans of Smithfield, Robert Jacobs (Teresa) of Uniontown and Karen Ann Jacobs (David) of Uniontown; four grandchildren: Christopher Nolen-Dunigans of California, Stephanie McKito of Uniontown, Dillon Jacobs of Uniontown and Sina Jacobs of Germany; two great-grandchildren: Oliver and Theodore Jacobs of Uniontown; brother, Steve Jacobs (Ginger) of Fairchance; and special nephew, Gary Jacobs of Uniontown.
Franklin was a heavy equipment operator by trade. He loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed word seek books.
Friends and family will remember Franklin as a quiet and caring man who led a simple life. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Friends and family will be received at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, on Monday August 21, 2023, with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for the wonderful care given to Franklin.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
