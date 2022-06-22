Franklin Robert Simpson

Vacaville, Calif.
Franklin Robert "Bob" Simpson, 87, of Vacaville, Calif., died Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born on April 29, 1935, in Mercer.
He grew up in Smock and Grindstone. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School and the University of Pittsburgh, School of Pharmacy.
He served in the US Army. He was a pharmacist for various military installations and for drug stores in Pennsylvania and California.
He enjoyed reading, discussing politics, working out at the gym and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his uncle, many cousins, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Ann Sova Simpson.
Family and friends will be received for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Pleasantview Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, PA 15480. Burial to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, 132 Twin Hills Road, Brier Hills, PA 15415.
