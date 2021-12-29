Franklin Scott Morgan

McClellandtown
Franklin Scott "Buddy" Morgan, 88, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Masontown.
He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on May 27, 1933, the son of the late Austin and Amy Mercer Morgan.
Buddy was a graduate of German High School, and for 52 years he was owner / operator of Twin Kiss on Route 21, McClellandtown. He was Past Master of Valley Lodge of Perfection #459.
Buddy was an avid race car driver, driving a semi-late car at the Morgantown Speedway, Pittsburgh Speedway and Motor Drome in Smithton, and was a feature winner many times.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Austin Morgan, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Hilton, of Uniontown; and two grandchildren, Amy and Charlie; sister, Marion Morgan, of Boston; special friends, Brian Kloock of Uniontown, and Bonnie Kloock, of McClellandtown, who was his caretaker for 43 years.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 until 6:30 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Randy Byers officiating, followed by the Masonic Funeral Service which will begin at 7 p.m.. Private interment.
