Uniontown
Fred A. Wiltrout, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born July 7, 1934, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Samuel and Ruth Wilhelm Wiltrout; beloved husband of the late Catherine Cutler Wiltrout; father of Joyce Daftarian of N.C., Cynthia Snyder of Uniontown and Douglas (Shelley) Wiltrout of Md.; grandfather of Joshua Kaylor, Ashley (Scott) McKnight, Darius Daftarian and Sarah Wiltrout; great-grandfather of Deagan, Kinsley and Sloane Kaylor and Cash McKnight; brother of John Wiltrout of N.C., Bob Beniston of Fla., Donald Wiltrout of Wis. and the late George Beniston and Richard Wiltrout.
Fred served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years as an Aircraft Mechanic and then he worked for the Dept. of Defense at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland for another 20 years before retiring in 1999. He loved Country Western Dancing and Blue Grass Music, liked to travel and enjoyed fishing and crabbing in Maryland.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, a private family viewing and blessing service will be held Thursday in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Private Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
