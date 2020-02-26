Uniontown
Fred Blaney Jr., 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va.
He was born November 28, 1926, in Lake Lynn, a son of the late Edna Donley and Fred Blaney. He was a 1945 graduate from Point Marion High School and served in the United States Army during World War II.
Fred enjoyed a long and healthy retirement after a successful career of 40+ years at Mid-City Columbia, Inc. He was a kind, loving and generous man that adored his wife more than life itself. His keen sense of humor, laugh, smile and his positive outlook on everything will be missed by all that knew him. He was an active member of The Third Presbyterian Church of Uniontown.
Fred was passionate about the game of golf and enjoyed spending time at the Uniontown Country Club with his wife and golfing with friends. He also enjoyed staying fit, reading and was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Gilda Marrama Blaney; and several nieces and nephews, Darwin Miller of Smithfield, Jeff Miller of Smithfield, Cindy Lytle of Pa., Frank Marrama Jr. of Leominster, Mass., Kenneth Marrama of Henderson, Nev., Diane Irvine of Leominster, Mass., Susan David of Asburnham, Mass., Joseph Marrama of Fitchburg, Mass., Robert Marrama of Kihei, Hawaii, Carol Marrama of Vineyard Haven, Mass., Mark Marrama of Leominster, Mass., Joseph Killelea of Lake Wylie, S.C., Mary Killelea of Holliston, Mass., Amy Tata of Leominster, Mass., Cynthia Marrama of Westminster, Mass., Cristine Barber of Fitchburg, Mass., Marianne Isabelle of Westminster, Mass., Robert Marrama of Fitchburg and Melissa Marrama of Andover; and many great-nieces and great-nephews and their children.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Virginia Miller, Mabel Shingleton, Ertta Baker, Charlotta McNatt, Dolores Clark, Loretta Schiavoni and Freeda Blaney.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services and interment of his remains will be held at a later date at the Mausoleum on the grounds of Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, Massachusetts.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion.
Condolences to his family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com
