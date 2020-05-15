Uniontown
Fred C. Adams Sr., 95, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1926, in Phillipi, W.Va., a son of the late Randall Adams and Bertha Hutson Adams. He was also preceded in death by brothers Arnold Adams and Randall Adams; sister Bertha Stewart, Mary Utterback, Jackie Viola, Willa Utterback, Faye Tomasek and Annie Kronik.
Fred attended the Abundant Life Church. He was a 1942 graduate of Redstone High School, California State Teachers College with a Bachelor's in Education and Duquesne University Law School. Fred taught English and drivers training at Brownsville High School and taught English at Meyersdale High School.
He was a practicing attorney from 1957 through 2019 including affiliation with Coldren and Adams, and Adams and Adams. He served as a judge from 1975 through 1986.
Fred served with the United States Navy during World War II.
He was a member of the Uniontown Rotary, Uniontown Country Club, Fayette County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Fayette Lodge #228 Free & Accepted Masons; Pittsburgh Consistory, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection 33rd Degree Mason.
Left to cherish Fred's memory are his wife, Catherine Nebraska Adams; son Fred C. Adams Jr.; grandchildren Jason Adams (Misty and children Kersten and Trenton Nutt), Joel Adams and Melanie Leaseburg, and their mother, Debra; great-grandchildren Cody, Kaitlyn, Madison, Tyler, Braxton and Jayna Adams, Elizabeth Patnode (Dante) and Anastasia Leaseburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be held at a later date.
Donations, in memory of Fred, can be made to the American Heart Association, 65 West Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
