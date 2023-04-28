West Brownsville
Fred DeBord, Jr., 81, of West Brownsville, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born August 20, 1941, a son of the late Frederick Eugene and Winona Porter DeBord.
Fred was a United States Marine Corps Veteran and member of the West Brownsville American Legion.
Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his two sisters, Donna Faye Dennis and Dorothy Jean Sekora; as well as a brother, Charles DeBord.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathryn M. Smith DeBord; son, Mark DeBord and wife Adriana Carvalho; two daughters, Vicki Jordan and husband Robert Jr., and Sandra Beinarauskas and husband Brian; eight grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; three brothers, Donald (Carrie) DeBord, Howard DeBord, and Robert (Cindy) DeBord; seven sisters, Mary Ann (Ronald) Shillings, Marlene Blackmon, Sheryl (Warren) Smith, Linda Clark, Michele DeBord (Joseph Fatt), Debra Payne and Barbara DeBord; as well as his aunt, Gladys DeBord Ream.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Amedisys Health Care for its support and loving care.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, where visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, May 2, with Chaplain (Major) Russ Brown USA, Retired officiating. Interment to follow in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with Honors accorded by The United States Marine Corps and The South Hills Veterans Honor Guard.
